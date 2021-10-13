checkAd

Median Technologies to Host a Live Webcast and Provide a Company Update on October 25th, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 17:45  |  16   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (ALMDT:PA) announced today that Fredrik Brag, CEO and founder of Median Technologies, will provide a company update on October 25th, 2021 at 6:00 pm CEST during a webcast. Attendees can participate in the webcast by clicking:

https://channel.royalcast.com/mediantechnologies/#!/mediantechnologies ...

The webcast will be held in French. A replay will be available on Median’s website shortly after.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI France and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is listed on the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Median Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Median Technologies to Host a Live Webcast and Provide a Company Update on October 25th, 2021 Regulatory News: Median Technologies (ALMDT:PA) announced today that Fredrik Brag, CEO and founder of Median Technologies, will provide a company update on October 25th, 2021 at 6:00 pm CEST during a webcast. Attendees can participate in the webcast …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Pherecydes Pharma Publishes Its Half-year 2021 Financial Results and Assesses Its Positive ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Median Technologies: Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital as of September 30th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Median Technologies Has Been Confirmed as a Preferred Vendor by one of the Top 3 Pharmaceutical Companies in the World, and Selected to Implement Their Clinical Trial Imaging Strategy on Some Key Oncology Indications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Median Technologies Changes the Publication Date of Its H1 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten