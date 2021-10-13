checkAd

Spartoo Supports the Training of Midwives in Africa Alongside Amref for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Spartoo (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 – ticker: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces today its support for Amref Health Africa for the seventh consecutive year.

Amref Health Africa1 is a leading African public health NGO whose mission is to strengthen health systems in Africa through the training of dedicated professionals. For more than 15 years, Amref has been working to ensure equitable access to health care on the continent, particularly for women and children, through distance learning for medical professionals, telemedicine and computerized patient monitoring.

Its Cellal e Kisal program aims to reduce the pre- and post-natal risks for mothers and children, as 80% of maternal deaths worldwide occur in sub-Saharan Africa2. For the past 7 years, Spartoo has been supporting this initiative through the sale of solidarity products (this year, a baby bib with an illustration of an elephant and its calf), the profits from which are donated to the NGO, and by calling for donations directly on its e-commerce site (https://www.spartoo.com/operation-amref.php). To date, this commitment has enabled the launch of training program in Senegal and Ivory Coast that have directly benefited more than 4,400 midwives and nurses.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spartoo, stated: "We are particularly proud to renew our support for the Amref initiative, which has become a key pillar of Spartoo's SRI strategy over the years. We invite you to take part in this operation by following this link: https://www.spartoo.com/operation-amref.php. Since the beginning of our commitment, thousands of midwives and nurses have been trained to care for women and children, enabling them to live in good conditions. Sub-Saharan Africa still has the highest maternal and child mortality rates in the world, deaths that could be prevented if more staff were trained locally. It is the responsibility of companies like ours to commit to the development of concrete solutions in the most disadvantaged countries.

Next financial event
 2021 Full-year GMV, on Monday February 7, 2021, after market close

About Spartoo

With 8,000 brands and more than 1 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (shoes, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2020, the Group generated sales of €134 million, corresponding to a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €194 million, 39% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

Visit the Group’s websites:
www.spartoo.com
www.spartoo-finance.com

1 https://amref.org/
2 Source : UN, 2017

