Clean Aviation AKKA Reveals Green&Fly, Its 100% Electric Hydrogen-powered Concept Aircraft

Today AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) reveals Green&Fly, its fully electric, hydrogen-powered concept aircraft, featuring a disruptive design based around a rhombohedral wing shape. Designed to carry up to 30 passengers for a range of 500km, it is a zero-emission concept for flights at a regional scale.

Green&Fly is a regional transport alternative, which aims to enhance mobility in mid-sized cities where there are no large hubs. Able to cope with runways of any length (Short Take Off Landing- STOL), it can operate on existing networks of aerodromes, thus leveraging underused infrastructures.

This concept combines the latest technologies and explores various configurations to optimize the aerodynamic performance and energy consumption of the aircraft, thus optimizing its electrification potential. Green&Fly is a light and small aircraft (classification CS25) with a futuristic design and a sophisticated mechanism powered by hydrogen fuel cell batteries and supercapacitors.

The rhombohedral wing shape, compared to a classic wing shape, generates less turbulence at wing extremity allowing a significant reduction in drag, opening up new possibilities for a highly efficient propulsion system. The stiffening of its structures is inspired by biomimicry based on the growth process of a leaf’s veins to improve stiffening efficiency, reducing the mass of the aircraft. To maximise the utilization rate, the cabin design is flexible allowing the aircraft to be easily converted from Passenger to Freighter. The cockpit integrates digital applications and AI to facilitate single-pilot operations. The aircraft design also incorporates energy recovery landing gear, with electric extension/retraction, with the aim of steadily replacing all hydraulic components with electric ones to reduce emissions

This project has mobilised AKKA’s most experienced aeronautical engineers in France, Germany and Romania and illustrates the Group’s commitment to scaling-up renewable energy and contributing to the decarbonization of the aviation industry, through technology and innovation.

Mauro Ricci, Chairman of the board & Group CEO of AKKA Technologies declares: “ I am extremely proud of our engineers who have come up with this aircraft concept we are unveiling today. Green&Fly showcases AKKA’s significant expertise in emerging and clean technologies, solidifying our position as partner of choice for our customers as they transition towards more sustainable products and solutions. I am convinced that hydrogen is one of the most promising technologies, paving the way for a new era in the aviation industry, amongst others. Green&Fly is building on our legacy expertise in aeronautics, laying the groundwork for zero-emission aviation of the future.”.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 20,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

