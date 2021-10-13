checkAd

WM Highlights Investments in Its People, Recycling and Renewable Natural Gas in 2021 Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 17:50  |  16   |   |   

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) today announced the release of the WM 2021 Sustainability Report, where the company noted progress against its 2025 and 2038 sustainability goals around people, customers, environment and community, including key investments made through early 2021 to further the company’s sustainability agenda. The company’s goals align to eight of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) where WM can have the greatest impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005891/en/

2021 WM Sustainability Report Overview: Our 2021 Sustainability Report shows how WM people are doing their part to support our communities while creating new value from waste. WM is leading across several areas that impact our people, communities, environment and customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

2021 WM Sustainability Report Overview: Our 2021 Sustainability Report shows how WM people are doing their part to support our communities while creating new value from waste. WM is leading across several areas that impact our people, communities, environment and customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This year’s report focuses on the people behind the progress WM made in the past year, and how they are doing their part to take care of WM’s customers, neighbors and the environment in communities across North America.

“As we continued to provide an essential service to customers and communities across North America, we are proud to have been able to invest in our team members as part of our sustainability progress,” said Jim Fish, president and chief executive officer, WM. “This included guaranteed pay for 40 hours of work per week for all full-time hourly employees, regardless of COVID-19 related service decreases, as well as our most-recently announced Your Tomorrow program that pays for team members’ education and upskilling opportunities with expansion to their dependents in 2022.”

In addition to an investment in its people, highlights from the WM 2021 Sustainability Report include how WM:

  • Invested $100 million in new recycling infrastructure technology in 2020.
  • Continues to make strides in fleet emissions reduction, lowering its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 16 percent in 2020, and powering 55 percent of its more than 19,000 fleet of vehicles with renewable natural gas (RNG). WM is also building facilities to capture and process landfill gas into RNG, with approximately 20 projects in early stages of development across North America.
  • Increased demand for recycled content by collaborating with Unifi to create WM team member uniforms made of REPREVE fiber woven with recycled plastic.
  • Moved into WM’s new corporate headquarters in Houston, which is the first LEED v4 Platinum Core and Shell-certified project in the U.S. The building is designed to offset 100 percent of its electricity consumption with renewable energy.
  • Fosters creative dialogue around protecting the planet and driving change through the annual WM Sustainability Forum and a new web series, “Together Today, For Tomorrow.”

“I’m extremely proud of our team’s work to advance our sustainability agenda to not only propel our company forward, but encourage our customers, industry and others to make progress on sustainability,” said Tara Hemmer, SVP and chief sustainability officer, WM. “For the fourth year, we’ve been able to make record investments in recycling technology at our material recovery facilities and have already exceeded our 2025 target to have more than half of our compressed natural gas fleet powered by RNG. But even as we’ve had strong accomplishments, we continue to strive to do more and set a higher bar for our sustainability initiatives. Now more than ever, we are confident that the investments we are making will help us unlock new solutions so our company and communities throughout North America can thrive.”

WM committed to setting a Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) emissions reduction goal in 2022 and recently improved its environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure, as recognized by third-party rating organizations. WM continues to be the only company in its industry to publish details about its landfill sites using the EJSCREEN tool, which uses nationally consistent data to identify and quantify factors related to demographic indicators and environmental quality and health.

Visit WM’s sustainability website at https://sustainability.wm.com/ for the full report and to learn more about how the company is always working for a sustainable tomorrow.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

WM (Waste Management) is the leading provider of comprehensive environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, WM provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. To learn more information about WM, please visit wm.com.

Waste Management Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WM Highlights Investments in Its People, Recycling and Renewable Natural Gas in 2021 Sustainability Report Waste Management (NYSE: WM) today announced the release of the WM 2021 Sustainability Report, where the company noted progress against its 2025 and 2038 sustainability goals around people, customers, environment and community, including key …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Pherecydes Pharma Publishes Its Half-year 2021 Financial Results and Assesses Its Positive ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21WM Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Über 70 Jahre alt? 2 Top-Aktien, die Kapitalerhalt & Rendite ermöglichen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare