Safe Medical inaugurates its Integrated Innovation and Production Centre (CIPI) on the Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle (69) industrial site

Safe Medical inaugurates its Integrated Innovation and Production Centre (CIPI) on the Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle (69) industrial site

 

  • A titanium 3D printing module and a clean room dedicated to packaging complete the existing facilities
  • 2.5M€ have been invested in the Safe Medical site since its acquisition by Safe Orthopaedics in 2020
  • A leading industrial complex in Europe for the innovation and production of orthopedic surgery medical devices
 
     

Éragny-sur-Oise, Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle, October 13, 2021 at 5:45 pm CET - Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, particularly safe for emergency-treated vertebral fractures, has announced the inauguration of its Center for Innovation and Integrated Production (CIPI), on the Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle (69) industrial site. Operational since September, the CIPI includes two clean rooms dedicated to the packaging of medical devices and a titanium 3D printing module for the design of implants and surgical tools. It complements the production lines and the R&D unit set up in 2020 and entirely dedicated to orthopedic surgery.

Safe Orthopaedics acquired Safe Medical (Ex-LCI Medical) in 2020. Since then, the company has invested €2.5 million in the Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle site, making it a leading industrial complex in Europe for the innovation and production of medical devices for orthopedic surgery. One million euros were devoted to the renovation and extension of the buildings, and nearly 1.5 million to the technological re-equipment of the site (1.5 million euros). The Safe Group received support from Bpifrance for this project, via a €0.8 million innovation loan.

The activity of the Safe Medical site is driven by the recovery of the subcontracting activity, with volumes now higher than their pre-crisis level, and by the internationalisation of the production of Safe Orthopaedics' proprietary innovations.

Pierre Dumouchel, Chairman and CEO of Safe Orthopaedics, said: “We are delighted that our Integrated Innovation and Production Centre (CIPI) is now up and running, in line with the timetable we set ourselves a year ago when we launched the work. The integration of the entire value chain, from R&D to manufacturing, on the same site allows us to streamline our processes, with an economic and environmental impact, while also giving us the means to radically accelerate the innovation cycle. We will continue to invest in the Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle site to maintain the excellence of this industrial site and ensure our leadership in spine surgery.

