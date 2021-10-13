London, 13 October 2021 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, has published its revenues for the 3rd quarter of 2021 and for the first nine months of 2021 .

Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021

Unaudited consolidated data, in K€ 2021 2020 Δ 1st quarter 3 445 1 738 +98 % 2nd quarter 5 338 1 928 +177 % 3rd quarter 5 096 2 838 +80 % TOTAL 9 months 13 879 6 504 + 113 %

Turnover for the 3rd quarter of 2021 amounted to €5.1m, an increase of 80% over the same period in 2020.

Year to date, with 3 successive quarters of strong growth, Invibes Advertising can post a cumulative increase in turnover of +113%.

This remarkable performance again illustrates the power and effectiveness of the Invibes Advertising solution, technology, and combined business model:

Continuous innovation has enabled Invibes Advertising to ‘bring-to-market’ a renewed and increasingly effective offer, based on non-intrusive advertising formats generating increased user engagement.

Advertising campaigns that are outperforming perceived competitors in the sector.

A network of more than 1,000 publishers in Europe, giving them one of the highest distribution rates amongst users over competitors.

Repeat business with an overall increase in campaign order value from a constantly growing portfolio of loyal clients. A strong pipeline with new advertisers converting each quarter.

During Q3, many renowned international brands chose Invibes Advertising over others to execute their advertising campaigns, clients include: El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Samsung, Jägermeister, Clarins, Vodafone, Audi, Mercedes, Bacardi, McDonalds, Amazon, Celio, Ford, Microsoft, Citroën, Nespresso, Domino's Pizza, Yamaha, Steve Madden, Aldi, Tefal, Siemens, Nivea, Suzuki, Nissan, Renault, Esprit, Unicredit, Jaguar, Toyota, Swarovski, and Estee Lauder.

The international footprint and strength of Invibes Advertising, (12 European offices) has benefitted several clients as they have been able to seamlessly launch multi-market campaigns simultaneously - brands include: Siemens, Intel, Max Mara, Dell, Under Armour and Liu Jo.

With the current trajectory and robust pipeline, Invibes Advertising is confident in maintaining this sustained growth as they enter the final quarter of 2021.

Next publication: Q4 2021 sales, January 26, 2022, after the close of trading

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company that specialises in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are supported by an in-feed format that’s integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social network advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimised for distributing in a closed network of media sites, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

