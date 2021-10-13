checkAd

Invibes Advertising Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 17:45  |  36   |   |   

Press release

Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021

London, 13 October 2021 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, has published its revenues for the 3rd quarter of 2021 and for the first nine months of 2021.

Unaudited consolidated data, in K€ 2021 2020 Δ
1st quarter 3 445 1 738 +98 %
2nd quarter 5 338 1 928 +177 %
3rd quarter 5 096 2 838 +80 %
TOTAL 9 months 13 879 6 504 + 113 %

Turnover for the 3rd quarter of 2021 amounted to €5.1m, an increase of 80% over the same period in 2020.

Year to date, with 3 successive quarters of strong growth, Invibes Advertising can post a cumulative increase in turnover of +113%.

This remarkable performance again illustrates the power and effectiveness of the Invibes Advertising solution, technology, and combined business model:

  • Continuous innovation has enabled Invibes Advertising to ‘bring-to-market’ a renewed and increasingly effective offer, based on non-intrusive advertising formats generating increased user engagement.
  • Advertising campaigns that are outperforming perceived competitors in the sector.
  • A network of more than 1,000 publishers in Europe, giving them one of the highest distribution rates amongst users over competitors.
  • Repeat business with an overall increase in campaign order value from a constantly growing portfolio of loyal clients. A strong pipeline with new advertisers converting each quarter.

During Q3, many renowned international brands chose Invibes Advertising over others to execute their advertising campaigns, clients include: El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Samsung, Jägermeister, Clarins, Vodafone, Audi, Mercedes, Bacardi, McDonalds, Amazon, Celio, Ford, Microsoft, Citroën, Nespresso, Domino's Pizza, Yamaha, Steve Madden, Aldi, Tefal, Siemens, Nivea, Suzuki, Nissan, Renault, Esprit, Unicredit, Jaguar, Toyota, Swarovski, and Estee Lauder.

The international footprint and strength of Invibes Advertising, (12 European offices) has benefitted several clients as they have been able to seamlessly launch multi-market campaigns simultaneously - brands include: Siemens, Intel, Max Mara, Dell, Under Armour and Liu Jo.

With the current trajectory and robust pipeline, Invibes Advertising is confident in maintaining this sustained growth as they enter the final quarter of 2021.

Next publication: Q4 2021 sales, January 26, 2022, after the close of trading

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company that specialises in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are supported by an in-feed format that’s integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social network advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimised for distributing in a closed network of media sites, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

For our latest press releases, go to:
https://www.invibes.com/uk/en/investors.html

Keep up with all the latest news on Invibes Advertising:
LinkedIn @Invibes AdvertisingTwitter @Invibes_adv

Financial & Corporate Contacts:

Invibes Advertising
Kris Vlaemynck, CFO
kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com

Listing Sponsor
Atout Capital
Rodolphe Ossola
rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com
+ +33 (0) 1 56 69 61 80

Group Investor Relations
Actifin
Alexandre Commerot
acommerot@actifin.fr
+ +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11

Financial Media Relations
Actifin
Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr
+ +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 19

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invibes Advertising Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021. Press release Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021 London, 13 October 2021 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, has published its revenues for the 3rd …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
good natured Products Inc. Announces $50 Million Financing and Commercial Agreement with US Food ...
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
WSGF – Vaycaychella Streamlines Onboarding New Vaycaychella App Users
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...