Winfarm First-Half 2021 Results.

PRESS RELEASE
Loudéac, 13 October 2021


FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS

Solid sales growth

Improving the profitability of Farming Supplies

Structuring the Group to embark on a new phase of growth


WINFARM (ISIN: FR0014000P11 - ticker: ALWF), No. 1 French distance-seller for the farming industry, announced its consolidated results today for the first half of 2021.

On 13 October 2021, the Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021. These financial statements have been subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors, and the certification reports are currently being prepared.

WINFARM recalls that the Group has sponsored a professional cycling team under a 3-year contract. In 2020, WINFARM reported on adjusted EBITDA, restated for these costs, for the purpose of presenting the Group’s economic performance without taking these specific expenses into account. From 2021, the sponsorship agreement will become a partnership agreement (€400k/year). The Group has decided to return to an EBITDA without restatement for the sake of readability of its financial statements from now on to ensure comparability with respect to the EBITDA target it has set for 2025.

Consolidated data, French accounting standards,
Limited review, in €k 		H1 2021 H1 2020
Revenue 51 996 49 402
Sponsorship and image rights expenses1 (200) (1 483)
EBITDA 2 221 1 018
EBTIDA margin 4.3% 2.1%
Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (1 318) (1 052)
Operating income/loss 1 023 50
Financial income/loss (91) (42)
Non-recurring profit (loss) 92 188
Corporate tax (461) (190)
Share of net profits of entities accounted for by the equity method 60 191
Net income (Group share) 660 111

GROWTH IN SALES IN HISTORICAL ACTIVITY, ACCELERATION IN GROWTH DRIVERS

