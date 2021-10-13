checkAd

Cofinimmo Buys Company Developing West Flanders Nursing Home for EUR 11 Million

(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo expands its healthcare real estate portfolio in Belgium and buys a company developing a West Flanders nursing home.The investment budget (including the plot of land and the works) amounts to approximately EUR 11 million EURThe …

  • (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo expands its healthcare real estate portfolio in Belgium and buys a company developing a West Flanders nursing home.
  • The investment budget (including the plot of land and the works) amounts to approximately EUR 11 million EUR
  • The nursing and care home is already pre-let
