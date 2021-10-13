Cofinimmo Buys Company Developing West Flanders Nursing Home for EUR 11 Million Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 17:43 | | 15 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 17:43 | (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo expands its healthcare real estate portfolio in Belgium and buys a company developing a West Flanders nursing home.The investment budget (including the plot of land and the works) amounts to approximately EUR 11 million EURThe … (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo expands its healthcare real estate portfolio in Belgium and buys a company developing a West Flanders nursing home.The investment budget (including the plot of land and the works) amounts to approximately EUR 11 million EURThe … (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo expands its healthcare real estate portfolio in Belgium and buys a company developing a West Flanders nursing home.

The investment budget (including the plot of land and the works) amounts to approximately EUR 11 million EUR

The nursing and care home is already pre-let



Cofinimmo Aktie





