Cofinimmo Buys Company Developing West Flanders Nursing Home for EUR 11 Million
(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo expands its healthcare real estate portfolio in Belgium and buys a company developing a West Flanders nursing home.The investment budget (including the plot of land and the works) amounts to approximately EUR 11 million EURThe …
- (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo expands its healthcare real estate portfolio in Belgium and buys a company developing a West Flanders nursing home.
- The investment budget (including the plot of land and the works) amounts to approximately EUR 11 million EUR
- The nursing and care home is already pre-let
