Harris Williams Advises Vantage Elevator Solutions on its Pending Majority Sale to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is serving as lead financial advisor to Vantage Elevator Solutions (Vantage), a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, on its pending majority sale to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’). As part of the transaction, Vantage’s current owner, Golden Gate Capital, will retain a significant minority ownership stake in the company. Vantage is a leading North American elevator component manufacturer, providing a broad portfolio of parts and components used in elevator systems, including door operators, traction machines, and controllers, among others. The transaction is being led by Tim Webb, Eric Logue, Patrick McNulty, Ty Denoncourt, Chuck Walter and Matt Crisafi of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

“We are very excited to be working with the Vantage team and Golden Gate Capital,” said Tim Webb, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Ron Cauchi, CEO of Vantage, and the rest of his team, in partnership with Golden Gate Capital, have built a premier industrial platform. We look forward to following their continued success.”

“Ontario Teachers’ is a great partner for Vantage and Golden Gate Capital,” said Eric Logue, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The stability of the platform, coupled with attractive growth opportunities and a great management team, create a very unique opportunity in today’s market.”

“This transaction represents another marquee deal for the Harris Williams Industrials Group,” said Patrick McNulty, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We continue to work with world class platforms, helping identify new partners for the next stage of growth.”

Vantage is one of North America’s leading independent manufacturers of elevator components and systems for new equipment applications, equipment upgrade projects and service replacement parts. Vantage is comprised of seven business units including GAL Manufacturing Company and GAL Canada; Hollister-Whitney Elevator Corporation; Elevator Controls Corporation; Courion; Bore-Max; and Thames Valley Controls. Through its brands, Vantage supplies almost all electro-mechanical devices used in contemporary elevators. Vantage sells its products to a diverse range of customer types including hundreds of independent elevator contractors, in addition to several well-known multi-national elevator companies. Founded in 1927, the Vantage group employs approximately 1,000 staff in multiple locations across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.