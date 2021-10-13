Directorate change
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 13.10.2021, 17:51 | 8 | 0 |
CROWN PLACE VCT PLC
Directorate Notification
LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Crown Place VCT PLC announces that Ian Spence has been appointed as a non-executive director of IX Acquisition Corp. with effect from 6 October 2021. IX Acquisition Corp. had its shares listed on the Nasdaq market on 7 October 2021.
13 October 2021
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0