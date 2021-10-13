Directorate change

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

Directorate Notification

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Crown Place VCT PLC announces that Ian Spence has been appointed as a non-executive director of IX Acquisition Corp. with effect from 6 October 2021. IX Acquisition Corp. had its shares listed on the Nasdaq market on 7 October 2021.

13 October 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850