H1 2020

H1 2021

Variation

Consolidated Annual Turnover 85.5 81.6 -4.6%

EBITDA % of turnover 23.9 27.9% 18.7 22.9% -21.6%

Current Operating Income In % of turnover 7.8 9.1% -1.0 -1.3% -

Operating Income % of turnover 7.5 8.8% -1.1 -1.3% -

Net Income Group Share % of turnover 4.2 4.9% -6.3 -7.7% -

SaaS-Driven Business

In the first half of 2021, Prodware generated revenue of €81.6 M, compared with €85.5 M in the first half of 2020, dropping 4.6%. Business is up 2.3% on a pro forma basis – results factoring in the impact of the sale of the subsidiary in Tunisia in 2020 and the closing down of the software integration business in Israel.

Sales of on-premise software licenses, including those developed by the Group, declined. SaaS sales, on the other hand, continued to grow, with revenue reaching €22.0 M, up 16.0% on a pro forma basis* compared with the same period last year. This trend will continue in a market where the SaaS business model is increasingly gaining ground while “on-premise" solutions are being phased out.

Healthy EBITDA and significant impact of exceptional provisions on COI (Current Operating Income)

With its ongoing Operational Excellence Initiative, Prodware maintains its EBITDA level above 20%. It reached €18.7 M, down 21.6% compared to the same period in 2020, with a 22.9% profit margin.