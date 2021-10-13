On transaction with JSC Olainfarm shares
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 13.10.2021, 17:56 | 10 | 0 |
On October 12th, 2021 notification regarding transfer of shares has been received from Signe Baldere - Sildedze as trustee of Anna Emīlija Maligina, who performs manager's duties at JSC
Olainfarm.
The notifications are attached (in Latvian).
Additional information:
Jānis Leimanis
Board Mamber of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29269424
Email: janis.leimanis@olainfarm.com
Attachments
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0