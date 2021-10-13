Boise Cascade Company Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast & Conference Call

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2021 third quarter earnings on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

To participate in the conference call, dial 844-795-4410 and use passcode 1675748 (international callers should dial 661-378-9637). To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link.