checkAd

Genomic Vision Strengthens Its Leadership Team With the Appointment of Thierry HUET as R&D Director

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 18:00  |  21   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (the “Company” - FR0011799907 – GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of modifications in the genome, announced today the appointment of Dr. Thierry HUET as Director of Research and Development.

Thierry has an extensive experience of more than 30 years in both pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, always managing and leading R&D departments and programs from research to clinic, up to phase 3. Prior to his arrival at Genomic Vision, Thierry successively led R&D of Invectys, Endotis Pharma, Abtech Pharma and Diatos, four biopharmaceutical companies dedicated to the development of innovative "first-in-class" drugs, such as vaccines, immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, as well as cell and gene therapies in various diseases, including cancer. Previously, Thierry managed R&D teams and programs for 10 years at Sanofi-Aventis (France and the US) where he successfully led preclinical projects, in particular in gene therapy in the fields of cancer and AIDS. Thierry is co-author of about 20 peer-reviewed scientific publications and co-inventor of 6 patent families in various technological and therapeutic areas.

Thierry holds a Ph.D. in molecular virology from the University of Paris and conducted his doctoral work at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. He also holds an Executive Certificate in General Management and Strategy from ESCP, a renowned international Business School (Paris).

"Joining a company such as Genomic Vision, with its high potential technology in the field of structural and functional genomic analysis, covering unmet needs in terms of diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers, is particularly exciting and motivating. I am delighted to contribute, with my 30 years of passion and experience, to the ramp-up of the R&D of the company" said Thierry HUET, Director of R&D at Genomic Vision.

Dominique REMY-RENOU, CEO of Genomic Vision, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Thierry HUET as Director of Research and Development to the Genomic Vision team. This appointment completes the renewal of our management team. Thierry's experience and expertise will be instrumental to expand even further our molecular combing-based solutions and to meet the demands of our target markets. “

***

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the structural and functional analysis of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV – ISIN: FR0011799907).

Seite 1 von 2
Genomic Vision Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genomic Vision Strengthens Its Leadership Team With the Appointment of Thierry HUET as R&D Director Regulatory News: Genomic Vision (the “Company” - FR0011799907 – GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of modifications in the genome, announced today the appointment of Dr. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Pherecydes Pharma Publishes Its Half-year 2021 Financial Results and Assesses Its Positive ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Genomic Vision Launches TeloSizer for Precise Detection and Quantitative Measurement of Telomere Length
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten