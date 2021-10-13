Genomic Vision Strengthens Its Leadership Team With the Appointment of Thierry HUET as R&D Director

Thierry has an extensive experience of more than 30 years in both pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, always managing and leading R&D departments and programs from research to clinic, up to phase 3. Prior to his arrival at Genomic Vision, Thierry successively led R&D of Invectys, Endotis Pharma, Abtech Pharma and Diatos, four biopharmaceutical companies dedicated to the development of innovative "first-in-class" drugs, such as vaccines, immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, as well as cell and gene therapies in various diseases, including cancer. Previously, Thierry managed R&D teams and programs for 10 years at Sanofi-Aventis (France and the US) where he successfully led preclinical projects, in particular in gene therapy in the fields of cancer and AIDS. Thierry is co-author of about 20 peer-reviewed scientific publications and co-inventor of 6 patent families in various technological and therapeutic areas.

Genomic Vision (the “Company” - FR0011799907 – GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of modifications in the genome, announced today the appointment of Dr. Thierry HUET as Director of Research and Development.

Thierry holds a Ph.D. in molecular virology from the University of Paris and conducted his doctoral work at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. He also holds an Executive Certificate in General Management and Strategy from ESCP, a renowned international Business School (Paris).

"Joining a company such as Genomic Vision, with its high potential technology in the field of structural and functional genomic analysis, covering unmet needs in terms of diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers, is particularly exciting and motivating. I am delighted to contribute, with my 30 years of passion and experience, to the ramp-up of the R&D of the company" said Thierry HUET, Director of R&D at Genomic Vision.

Dominique REMY-RENOU, CEO of Genomic Vision, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Thierry HUET as Director of Research and Development to the Genomic Vision team. This appointment completes the renewal of our management team. Thierry's experience and expertise will be instrumental to expand even further our molecular combing-based solutions and to meet the demands of our target markets. “

