Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings

September 30, 2021 2,640,429,329 2,805,820,240

A total number of 2,805,993,650 voting rights are attached to the 2,640,429,329 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 173,410 voting rights attached to the 173,410 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

