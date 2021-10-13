TotalEnergies SE Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings
September 30, 2021
2,640,429,329
2,805,820,240
A total number of 2,805,993,650 voting rights are attached to the 2,640,429,329 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 173,410 voting rights attached to the 173,410 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
