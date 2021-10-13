Marcus Hotels & Resorts Again Ranks at the Top of Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards

Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), announced today that six of its owned and/or managed properties have been recognized as top hotels and resorts by the 2021Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Marcus Hotels & Resorts properties that were recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers as top hotels and resorts in their respective categories are: