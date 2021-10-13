checkAd

Clover Health Sponsors Expo4Seniors Event to Promote Health Equity and Engage Senior Community in Nashville

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021   

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announces its sponsorship of Expo4Seniors’ Senior Expo 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The event is a one-stop shop for seniors, their caregivers, and family members to meet and speak with companies providing senior lifestyle, health, and wellness services in the area in order to help them navigate challenges that many people face as they age.

At the event, Clover representatives will engage with the local senior community to educate them about Clover’s offerings and how the company is working to increase access to quality services for the Medicare population in Nashville. Additionally, representatives will distribute free copies of Clover Living, Clover’s quarterly healthy lifestyle magazine designed specifically for people over sixty years of age. In addition to providing tips and information about living well, taking care of your body and mind, and understanding Medicare coverage, the magazine features healthy, easy, and delicious recipes, interviews with celebrities, puzzles, and more.

“Taking an active role in managing your health and wellness as you age is one of the most important things you can do. But knowing where to start can be difficult, so that’s where we try to help,” said Carmalitha Gumbs, Head of Community Engagement and Partnerships at Clover. “We’re based in Nashville and want seniors to know that Clover is there to support them through every step of their health journey. We look forward to meeting with members of the community to learn about their unique needs, struggles and passions so that we can continue to serve as a valued partner in helping them live happier, healthier lives.”

Clover operates as a next-generation Medicare Advantage insurer, leveraging its flagship software platform, the Clover Assistant, as it strives to provide America’s seniors with highly affordable, benefit-rich, open network healthcare plans. The company aims to provide every Medicare-eligible person the opportunity to access the healthcare and services that help to bridge health equity disparities, and works to equalize barriers by democratizing access to high quality, personalized care.

The event will take place on October 14, 2021, at the FiftyForward Martin Center, located at 960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN 37027, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

About Clover Health:
Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.

We aim to provide great care, in a sustainable way, by having a business model built around improving medical outcomes while lowering avoidable costs. We do this while taking a holistic approach to understanding the health needs and social risk factors of those under our care. This strategy is underpinned by the company’s proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making by presenting physicians and other providers with real-time, personalized recommendations at the point of care.

Making care more accessible is at the heart of our business, and we believe patients should have the freedom to choose their doctors. We offer two models of care: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and care coordination for Original Medicare beneficiaries through Direct Contracting. For both programs, we provide primary care physicians with the Clover Assistant and also make comprehensive home-based care available via the Clover Home Care program.

With its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Clover’s workforce is distributed around the U.S. and also includes a team of world-class technologists based in Hong Kong. The company manages care for Medicare beneficiaries in eleven states, including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

Press Contact:
Emma Baron
press@cloverhealth.com





