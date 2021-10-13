checkAd

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Announces $3M in Grants to Strengthen Local Food Systems, Nutrition Education and School Garden-based Learning

A total of 115 nonprofit organizations will receive grants from Sprouts, in markets across 23 states

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is improving school garden learning, nutrition education, and expanding equitable access to food with $3M in grants to 115 nonprofit organizations. Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has granted $15M to more than 300 nonprofit partners which have brought hands-on, garden-based learning to 1.5 million children and provided nutrition education programs to an estimated 900,000 K-12 students. Sprouts Farmers Market covers all the Foundation’s operational expenses, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to programming.

“Sprouts is committed to strengthening local food systems by providing our communities with access to fresh, nutritious food, and empowering children with the knowledge and resources to live a healthier life,” said Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair. “Our Foundation’s work with local partners in this effort is just one of the many ways Sprouts is growing goodness in our communities.”

A list of the Foundation’s 2021 grant recipients can be found here. Nonprofit partners range from those working at the hyper-local level to those operating nationwide. Cumulative highlights include:

  • 115 nonprofit organizations received grants from Sprouts this year, nearly a quarter of which are first-time grant recipients
  • $2.2M of awards will be directed to capacity and infrastructure development for school garden support organizations and strengthening community-based food systems
  • 15 nonprofits will provide apprenticeship programs to industrious teens through hands-on agriculture and business career experience, providing the skills they’ll need for their future
  • 70 grantees run gardening programs, in schools or in the community, removing economic barriers to bring locally grown, garden-fresh produce to more than 600,000 people
  • 42 of this year’s grantees also provide family programming, bringing children and parents together to learn about gardening, nutrition, and making healthy lifestyle choices on a budget

“Our partner organizations are led by incredible changemakers working at the neighborhood level to build healthy, vibrant communities, and to make healthy habits rewarding and enjoyable for children and families,” said Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Executive Director Lyndsey Waugh. “With this in mind, we value the importance of working with our partners for the long haul, and have invested in organizational capacity, program infrastructure, and multi-year funding to empower these leaders to be as effective in their work as possible.”

