Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Announces $3M in Grants to Strengthen Local Food Systems, Nutrition Education and School Garden-based Learning

A total of 115 nonprofit organizations will receive grants from Sprouts, in markets across 23 states

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is improving school garden learning, nutrition education, and expanding equitable access to food with $3M in grants to 115 nonprofit organizations. Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has granted $15M to more than 300 nonprofit partners which have brought hands-on, garden-based learning to 1.5 million children and provided nutrition education programs to an estimated 900,000 K-12 students. Sprouts Farmers Market covers all the Foundation’s operational expenses, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to programming.



“Sprouts is committed to strengthening local food systems by providing our communities with access to fresh, nutritious food, and empowering children with the knowledge and resources to live a healthier life,” said Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair. “Our Foundation’s work with local partners in this effort is just one of the many ways Sprouts is growing goodness in our communities.”