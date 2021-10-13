WISeKey Announces 9-Month 2021 Preliminary Results; Reports Revenue of $15.4 Million, a 34% Increase from 9-Month 2020 Period

Strong f ocus on the development and commercialization of WISe.ART an NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market ; through the WISe.Art, WISeKey is selling high value NFTs , incorporat ing the needs of this exclusive and high-volume marketplace

WISeKey’s strong cash reserves of over $33 million, at end of September 2021, support investment in WISe.ART, new Nano SEAL chips, Artificial Intelligence as well as new products, IP and fast-growing IoT/Cybersecurity markets

ZUG, Switzerland – October 13, 2021: Ad-Hoc announcements pursuant to SIX reporting requirements – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company announced today its preliminary unaudited financial results for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2021. All 2021 figures in this release are unaudited and estimated due to the preliminary nature of the announcement.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, noted, “During this quarter we had a specific focus on the development and commercialization of the WISe.ART, an NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market under the brand name WISe.ART (https://www.wise.art). The global market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged to new highs in the first nine months of the year with $2.5 billion in sales so far this year, up from just $13.7 million in the first half of 2020 and it is expected to surge again especially on the high-end NFT market, the market segment where the WISe.ART platform operates. WISeKey position on this NFT marketplace market is unique due the strong cybersecurity and authentication features that it offers.”

WISeKey’s WISe.ART NFT platform conducted a series of market tests during the first 9 months of 2021 – auctioning high value watches NFTs and testing the appetite of the art and collectible community – to incorporate the needs of this exclusive and high-volume marketplace. We will continue testing the platform during the rest of 2021 with high level NFTs from different geographies, before the fully operational WISe.ART platform is launched. WISeKey provides the a secured platform for the trading/auctioning of the NFT and receives a fee ranging from 2.5% to 10% for all NFTs traded through its platform, but it doesn’t own and is not involved in the commercialization of and ultimately successful bids for the NFTs offered through its platform.