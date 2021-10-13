checkAd

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2021 operational update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 18:00   

 

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes
9m 2021 operational update

Highlights:

•     In 9m 2021, total hard rock gold production was 680.0 kg (21,862 oz), compared to 750.0 kg (24,112 oz) in 9m 2020, a decrease of 9%, or 70 kg (2,250 oz), but in line with the 2021 production plan;

•     9m 2021 gold sales were 614.3 kg (19,749 oz), compared to 760.3 kg (24,443 oz) in 9m 2020, a decrease of 146.0 kg (4,694 oz), or 19%;

•     324.2 thousand tonnes of ore was processed with an average grade of 2.17 g/t;

•     The CIL plant was operating at the targeted throughput rate of 50 tonnes per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at the higher recovery rate of 93.1%;

•                316.3 thousand tonnes of ore were mined in 9m 2021, compared to 273.8 thousand tonnes in 9m 2020, an increase of 42.5 thousand tonnes or 16%. Stripping volume in 9m 2021 was 1 299.3 thousand m3 (+615.4 thousand m3, or 90% more than in the 9m of 2020);

•     The average grade in 9m 2021 was 2.16 g/t, compared to 2.47 g/t in 9m 2020, a decrease of 12%. The mined average grade corresponds to the Company’s targets.

  • In general, we were on track to achieve the 2021 Production Forecast of 900 - 930 kg, previously announced.

Production

Production unit Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change 9m 2021 9m 2020 Change
  kg oz kg oz kg oz % kg oz kg oz kg oz %
 Hard rock                            
    Tardan (CIL)    233.7       7,513   229.0    7,363    4.7   150   2% 680.0    21,862   750.0   24,112   -70.0   -2,250   -9%
Alluvial                            
    Staroverinskaya 6.8               217   5.4   172   1.4   45   26% 15.4    494   5.4   172   10.0   322   187%
 Total gold produced 240.4        7,730   234.4   7,535   6.1   196   3% 695.3    22,355   755.4   24,285  -60.0   -1,930   -8%

Tardan

  Unit Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change 9m 2021 9m 2020 Change
 Mining                  
 Waste stripping  000 m3         525.5           255.1      270.4   106%     1 299.3           683.9      615.4   90%
 Ore mined  000 tonnes        157.3           122.4         34.9   29%         316.3         273.8        42.5   16%
 Gold in Ore  kg        322.8           304.3         18.5   6%         684.3          676.4          7.9   1%
 Average grade  g/t           2.05             2.49   -0.44   -18%            2.16             2.47   -0.31   -12%
 CIL                  
 Ore processing  000 tonnes        117.3              95.3        22.0   23%         324.2         290.8        33.4   11%
 Grade  g/t           2.05              2.58   -0.53   -21%            2.17           2.77   -0.60   -22%
 Gold in ore processing  kg        240.2           245.4   -5.2   -2%         703.0         806.2   -103.2   -13%
 Gold produced CIL  kg        233.7           229.0           4.7   2%        680.0         750.0   -70.0   -9%
 Opening WIP (gold)  kg           10.2                   26.7        
 Closing WIP (gold)  kg             1.2                      1.2        
 Recovery  % 93.5% 93.3% 0.2% 0.2% 93.1% 93.0% 0.1% 0.1%
 Warehouse on Sep 30                  
 Ore  000 tonnes           93.5              91.0           2.5   3%            93.5           91.0          2.5   3%
 Grade  g/t          2.00             2.02   -0.02   -1%           2.00      2.02   -0.02   -1%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

 

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

 

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18.00 CET on October 13th, 2021.

 

Attachment





