Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2021 operational update

• In 9m 2021, total hard rock gold production was 680.0 kg (21,862 oz), compared to 750.0 kg (24,112 oz) in 9m 2020, a decrease of 9%, or 70 kg (2,250 oz), but in line with the 2021 production plan;

• 9m 2021 gold sales were 614.3 kg (19,749 oz), compared to 760.3 kg (24,443 oz) in 9m 2020, a decrease of 146.0 kg (4,694 oz), or 19%;

• 324.2 thousand tonnes of ore was processed with an average grade of 2.17 g/t;

• The CIL plant was operating at the targeted throughput rate of 50 tonnes per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at the higher recovery rate of 93.1%;

• 316.3 thousand tonnes of ore were mined in 9m 2021, compared to 273.8 thousand tonnes in 9m 2020, an increase of 42.5 thousand tonnes or 16%. Stripping volume in 9m 2021 was 1 299.3 thousand m3 (+615.4 thousand m3, or 90% more than in the 9m of 2020);

• The average grade in 9m 2021 was 2.16 g/t, compared to 2.47 g/t in 9m 2020, a decrease of 12%. The mined average grade corresponds to the Company’s targets.

In general, we were on track to achieve the 2021 Production Forecast of 900 - 930 kg, previously announced.

Production

Production unit Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change 9m 2021 9m 2020 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (CIL) 233.7 7,513 229.0 7,363 4.7 150 2% 680.0 21,862 750.0 24,112 -70.0 -2,250 -9% Alluvial Staroverinskaya 6.8 217 5.4 172 1.4 45 26% 15.4 494 5.4 172 10.0 322 187% Total gold produced 240.4 7,730 234.4 7,535 6.1 196 3% 695.3 22,355 755.4 24,285 -60.0 -1,930 -8%

Tardan

Unit Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change 9m 2021 9m 2020 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 525.5 255.1 270.4 106% 1 299.3 683.9 615.4 90% Ore mined 000 tonnes 157.3 122.4 34.9 29% 316.3 273.8 42.5 16% Gold in Ore kg 322.8 304.3 18.5 6% 684.3 676.4 7.9 1% Average grade g/t 2.05 2.49 -0.44 -18% 2.16 2.47 -0.31 -12% CIL Ore processing 000 tonnes 117.3 95.3 22.0 23% 324.2 290.8 33.4 11% Grade g/t 2.05 2.58 -0.53 -21% 2.17 2.77 -0.60 -22% Gold in ore processing kg 240.2 245.4 -5.2 -2% 703.0 806.2 -103.2 -13% Gold produced CIL kg 233.7 229.0 4.7 2% 680.0 750.0 -70.0 -9% Opening WIP (gold) kg 10.2 26.7 Closing WIP (gold) kg 1.2 1.2 Recovery % 93.5% 93.3% 0.2% 0.2% 93.1% 93.0% 0.1% 0.1% Warehouse on Sep 30 Ore 000 tonnes 93.5 91.0 2.5 3% 93.5 91.0 2.5 3% Grade g/t 2.00 2.02 -0.02 -1% 2.00 2.02 -0.02 -1%

