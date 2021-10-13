checkAd

TomTom and Precisely Extend Their Collaborative, Long-Standing Partnership and Improve Location-Based Insights

Precisely will continue to leverage TomTom’s map and traffic data to power its location intelligence while providing real-time insights on map improvements

AMSTERDAM and NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the mapmaker and location technology specialist, and Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced an extension of their long-term partnership. TomTom will continue to provide highly-reliable map and traffic data for location intelligence solutions to empower Precisely’s clients to make better informed and strategic business decisions.

Precisely incorporates TomTom’s data into its full suite of location and enrichment products including global geocoding, address fabric and a vast array of property enrichment data. These products are used by top insurance, telecommunications, retail and financial companies that rely on highly accurate data to make critical business decisions. For example, the data enables customers in the retail industry to analyze site locations, build location-based customer profiles and evaluate competitor locations. Likewise, Precisely clients in the insurance space benefit from TomTom’s integrated data by improving underwriting accuracy, managing claims more efficiently and developing highly accurate risk models.

“We’ve entrusted TomTom for over 20 years and their data and coverage continue to grow and so do the possibilities for us to innovate our products,” says Dan Adams, VP of Data at Precisely. “The evolution in the way that TomTom collects and validates its data is great for us. Fresh, trusted data is core to Precisely’s data integrity suite, and we’re delighted to see TomTom’s data continue to improve in quality, content and coverage,” he adds.

The partnership has proven to be mutually beneficial as the two companies offer each other insightful data that ultimately results in better products. Precisely provides valuable feedback to TomTom regarding its map data. These insights, such as road changes, are advantageous for all of TomTom’s customers.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Precisely for many years to come. They are a global leader in data integrity and we’re proud that they continue to trust TomTom’s fresh map and traffic information to keep their own products extremely accurate,” said Andrea Stucchi, VP of Sales at TomTom Enterprise.

The two companies will continue to explore new initiatives that capitalize on each company’s core competencies to bring enhanced existing and new products to market.

About TomTom:

At TomTom we’re mapmakers, providing geolocation technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers.

Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

About Precisely:

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy and consistency in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 97 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

