Resonate Blends Announces Direct-to-Consumer Delivery Launch of Koan Wellness Cordials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021   

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company ("Resonate" or "the Company") announced today it has launched a direct-to-consumer delivery service of its Koan Cordials, the world’s first cannabis, non-alcoholic, single-dose, plant-derived liquids designed to help mindful consumers find inspiration, restore balance, and improve the quality of their lives.

“We are delighted to partner with Grassdoor, one of the largest end-to-end delivery solutions in cannabis providing same-day delivery to 75% of the population of California, ensuring that all of our customers can get our products whenever they choose in the most convenient, safe, discrete and reliable fashion as possible. We believe this represents a critical milestone in our corporate growth as we remain deeply enmeshed in the science of calibrating cannabis for optimal wellness while strategically positioning the Company for long-term shareholder value appreciation,” said Geoff Selzer, Resonate CEO and Founder.

Combining the wisdom of traditional, holistic wellness practices with cutting-edge science and technology, Resonate has developed a novel approach to harnessing the wide-ranging benefits of cannabis, utilizing various ratios of THC and CBD, along with botanical terpenes, adaptogens, and other plant extracts to deliver precise and consistent life-enhancing experiences.

The six cordials - Calm, Balance, Play, Create, Delight and Wonder – have the fast on-set of a tincture, the long duration of an edible, and the ease and social benefits of a beverage all in one single-dose bottle. The full range of products are designed to help those using cannabis in an intentional way to find what they are looking for with precision, consistency and refinement.

Koan Cordials are now available for purchase directly at http://www.koan.life. Koan provides the option to order individual cordial three packs, or in themed bundles such as the Serenity Bundle, Engage Bundle, or the Experience Bundle.

About Resonate Blends, Inc.

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN) develops Koan Cordials, meticulously formulated blends of THC, CBD, Terpenes, and Botanicals that provide a refined cannabis experience. Unlike strain-based or full-spectrum products, Koan Cordials are scientifically crafted to highlight specific cannabis characteristics, with predictable experiences and intensity allowing people to tap into specific feelings in a new, better way.

About Grassdoor

Grassdoor is the premier delivery marketplace and direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform in cannabis, providing customers same-day delivery of top brands in 45 minutes or less throughout California, including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Ventura, San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and more. In addition to being the fastest licensed delivery service in the state, Grassdoor aims to be the safest, friendliest, and most reliable cannabis delivery solution worldwide.

Safe Harbor Provision:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

