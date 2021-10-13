checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 15, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SLQT) securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote held a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results during which it disclosed that its fourth quarter results would be impacted by a “negative cohort and tail adjustment” due to “lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.50, or 20%, to close at $21.90 per share on May 12, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote’s 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 15, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

