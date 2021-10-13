checkAd

InterCure to Present in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure, will present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1:50pm ET. The presentation will be shown again on October 15th at 1:50pm ET. In addition, Mr. Rabinovitch will participate in a live panel discussion titled, “International Spotlight – Continued Cannabis Expansion in European Markets” on Friday, October 15 at 2:10pm ET. To view the Company presentation, please click the following link: https://youtu.be/8JtjK9-IW80. To watch the live panel discussion, please click the following link: https://youtu.be/9gEdUHA8T0g.

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with registered conference attendees. To register for the conference, please visit the conference website: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/october-2021/#who-attends

If you are interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with InterCure’s management team, please contact InterCure@kcsa.com.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

To be added to InterCure’s email distribution list, please email InterCure@kcsa.com with “InterCure” in the subject.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.
Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
amos@canndoc-pharma.com

KCSA Strategic Communications
Investor and Media Relations
InterCure@kcsa.com

 





