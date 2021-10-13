InterCure to Present in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure, will present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1:50pm ET. The presentation will be shown again on October 15th at 1:50pm ET. In addition, Mr. Rabinovitch will participate in a live panel discussion titled, “International Spotlight – Continued Cannabis Expansion in European Markets” on Friday, October 15 at 2:10pm ET. To view the Company presentation, please click the following link: https://youtu.be/8JtjK9-IW80. To watch the live panel discussion, please click the following link: https://youtu.be/9gEdUHA8T0g.



Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with registered conference attendees. To register for the conference, please visit the conference website: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/october-2021/#who-attends