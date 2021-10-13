checkAd

NextGen Healthcare Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that at today’s Annual Meeting, NextGen Healthcare shareholders approved:

  • The reincorporation of NextGen Healthcare into Delaware
  • The elimination of cumulative voting in the election of directors
  • The election of all nine of the Company’s director nominees to the Board of Directors, consisting of Craig A. Barbarosh, George H. Bristol, Darnell Dent, Julie D. Klapstein, Jeffrey H. Margolis, Dr. Geraldine McGinty, Morris Panner, Dr. Pamela Puryear and David Sides
  • The ratification of the appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm
  • The amendment and restatement of NextGen Healthcare’s 2015 equity plan

NextGen Healthcare issued the following statement:

The NexGen Healthcare Board and management thank our shareholders for their support. We are delighted to welcome our new directors.

We appreciate the perspectives stakeholders have shared throughout this process. In our conversations, shareholders have recognized the Company’s many strengths, including NextGen Healthcare’s winning platform, talented and dedicated employees, and the benefits our services and solutions provide to healthcare providers and consumers across the country. Like us, shareholders see opportunities to further accelerate growth and value creation, and we are committed to doing just that. The Board and management look forward to continuing to engage with our shareholders over the next year.

With the Annual Meeting behind us, we now turn our full attention to the business. Client success is key to our own. Our focus remains on providing innovative, comprehensive solutions that enable providers to engage with patients more effectively and efficiently.

We look to the future with confidence knowing that we have a strong operating and financial foundation from which to build and support NextGen Healthcare’s continued market leadership.

The Company’s Board of Directors added:

We thank Sheldon Razin for his many contributions and dedication to NextGen Healthcare since its founding nearly 50 years ago. Sheldon is the Company’s largest shareholder. He will always be recognized as NextGen Healthcare’s founder and as Chairman Emeritus.

With the director appointments announced today, the NextGen Healthcare Board consists of eight independent directors and the Company’s new CEO. Five of the nine directors are new to the Board in the past four years and further advance the Board’s diversity across race, gender, age and tenure. Collectively, the Board’s directors bring decades of highly relevant experience across providers, health insurance, life sciences and enterprise software to drive strategic execution and premier performance and growth.

