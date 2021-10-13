Lincoln Financial Group Names Talbert Thomas Senior Vice President of Information Technology Strategy, Operations and Finance

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) has promoted Talbert Thomas to senior vice president of IT Strategy, Operations and Finance. In this role, Thomas oversees IT strategy and performance including IT finance, operations, metric analysis, continuous improvement, agile and digital adoption. Thomas’s team will continue to propel the company’s technology and digital focus forward, and will help Lincoln drive an increasingly differentiated customer experience.

“We continue to enhance our digital capabilities through company-wide strategic initiatives and, importantly, by fostering a culture that values and recognizes our amazing IT talent,” said Ken Solon, executive vice president, chief information officer and head of IT, Digital and Enterprise Services at Lincoln Financial. “Since joining Lincoln, Talbert has brought tremendous expertise and vision – particularly in the digital arena, and I’m thrilled for more of the organization to experience the positive impact of his leadership.”

Thomas joined Lincoln Financial in 2017 in a consulting role and quickly advanced to become vice president of Digital Strategy Management prior to his latest promotion. He played a key role in establishing the company’s current digital operating model and developing digital delivery practices with a keen focus on value capture.

Ongoing technology enhancement continues to be a strategic priority for Lincoln, as the company works to quickly deliver innovations to market to meet customers’ evolving needs and provide a best-in-class customer experience.

Most recently, Lincoln received an Impact Award from the Novarica Insurance Technology Research Council for the design of a custom process to measure business value and return on investment from its digital program. Thomas was a critical leader of this effort, which was executed in just 24 months and generated about $50 million in net benefits.

