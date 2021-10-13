DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Central Asia Development Group (CADG) for Sales of its BOTDA Sensor Systems Throughout the Middle East, Asia and Africa

Central Asia Development Group (CADG) delivers engineering, logistics, aid management, and development services to remote and challenging areas. From infrastructural work on canals, bridges and roads, to sustainable agricultural projects, CADG works to improve and enrich the lives of local communities in and around central Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Client-oriented, CADG delivers projects of the highest quality on time and on budget. CADG is supported by a well-established management system for large-scale projects, as well as for donor-funded, cash-intensive development programs.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has signed a teaming agreement with Central Asia Development Group (CADG). This business relationship will designate CADG as DarkPulse’s business channel partner for government and non-governmental departments, agencies, and units for the purpose of promoting and selling DarkPulse’s hardware, relevant capabilities, systems, products, and/or service solutions.

CADG is proud to partner with esteemed private and public sector organizations such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and various U.N. agencies and Oil & Gas companies. CADG is prouder still to deliver innovative engineering solutions to clients such as the US Army, UK Royal Engineers, the British Army, the World Bank, the U.N., and Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR). Additionally, CADG has an in-house aviation capability that spans the African continent.

“CADG brings extensive infrastructure construction, maintenance and logistics expertise within key international markets we wish to deploy our systems,” said DarkPulse CEO, Dennis O’Leary. “Teaming with a company such as CADG will provide DarkPulse with necessary supply chain logistics for sales of its system hardware and monitoring services into these key markets.”

Under the terms of the agreement CADG agrees to serve as a non-exclusive project sales lead generator for DarkPulse. The companies agree to share revenue for services and sales that are associated with DarkPulse BOTDA boxes from leads developed by CADG on a 50/50 split. In this capacity, CADG will use its best efforts to provide services to DarkPulse which include sales of hardware, software, and maintenance. CADG agrees to utilize DarkPulse BOTDA boxes for applications involving distributed strain sensing when the required spatial resolution is under one meter. CADG agrees to provide repair and maintenance services for DarkPulse BOTDA units sold by CADG and provide design and installation services to DarkPulse at cost.