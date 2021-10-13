checkAd

Insurtech Openly Expands to the West Coast, Bringing Comprehensive and Transparent Homeowners Insurance Coverage to Oregon Agents

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 18:30  |  33   |   |   

Former SafeCo executive brings its tech-enabled home insurance platform coast to coastBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, is now available on the west coast. Independent insurance agents in …

Former SafeCo executive brings its tech-enabled home insurance platform coast to coast

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, is now available on the west coast. Independent insurance agents in the state of Oregon can now access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in 15 seconds. With Openly, Oregon independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients.

"We are thrilled to be delivering our innovative and streamlined homeowners insurance platform to the independent agents in the state of Oregon," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "With this state launch, we are now operating on both coasts and will continue to build on this momentum."

Oregon is the fourteenth state in Openly's nationwide expansion, officially marking its footprint on the west coast. The Company continues building on its rapid momentum, most recently announcing the hire of eight new strategic senior team members, and doubling its headcount since the beginning of 2021.

"The Openly product is amazing and the user experience seems too good to be true. I am so excited!," said Roger Pena, Owner of Beaver State Insurance Agency.

The company continues to bring its home insurance product to more states across the country. Openly uses next generation data and technology to enable independent agents the opportunity to offer straight-forward home insurance options. Openly is empowering independent agents serving homeowners across Oregon to offer comprehensive and transparent coverage options, including airbnb and secondary home coverage, coverage for trampolines and pools with diving boards, and no prohibited dog breeds.

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. Openly's rapid adoption by independent agents is a testament to its innovation. Openly rebuilt the entire technology and operations stack of insurance to create an intuitive and stress-free quoting process. All information is presented at the point of sale in real-time pulling from over 50 data points in seconds compared to 45 minutes for many other insurance companies that agents work with each day. With Openly, Oregon's independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients.

For more information, please visit Openly's website.

# # #

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

Contact:

Jamie Kemp
jamie@calibercorporateadvisers.com
(516) 417-3975

SOURCE: Openly



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667940/Insurtech-Openly-Expands-to-the-West ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insurtech Openly Expands to the West Coast, Bringing Comprehensive and Transparent Homeowners Insurance Coverage to Oregon Agents Former SafeCo executive brings its tech-enabled home insurance platform coast to coastBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, is now available on the west coast. Independent insurance agents in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Harness The Power To Change Your Life; Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December ...
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2021 and ...
Electrovaya Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. for Lithium Battery ...
Tribal Rides International, Inc. Announces that it has Engaged Investor Relations and ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Jackpot Digital’s Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...