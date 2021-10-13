BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0007980591

Issuer Name

BP P.L.C.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK



2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Norges Bank

City of registered office (if applicable)

Oslo

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Norway



4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above



City of registered office (if applicable)



Country of registered office (if applicable)



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08-Oct-2021



6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Oct-2021



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.998400 0.001910 3.000310 600849123 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached