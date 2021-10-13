checkAd

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2021, 18:30  |  65   |   |   

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company

13.10.2021 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu BP Plc!
Long
Basispreis 3,37€
Hebel 14,47
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3,82€
Hebel 13,58
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0007980591
Issuer Name
BP P.L.C.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK

2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Norges Bank
City of registered office (if applicable)
Oslo
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Norway

4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
08-Oct-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified
12-Oct-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.998400 0.001910 3.000310 600849123
Position of previous notification (if applicable)        
 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

Seite 1 von 4
BP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: BP ein Kauf
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company 13.10.2021 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: mic AG: Beabsichtigte faytech-Übernahme weiter auf Kurs - Pyramid Computer GmbH bestätigt ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary Results for Q3 2021
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. has Received FDA's Conditions for Approval of the Final Protocol of ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. hat von der FDA die Konditionen für Genehmigung des finalen ...
DGAP-News: Hannover Rück bekennt sich zu Net-Zero-Zielen in Rückversicherung, Kapitalanlagen und operativem ...
[KORREKTUR ZUR PRESSEMITTEILUNG VOM 13. OKTOBER 2021] Pressemitteilung | Photon Energy Group ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit starken vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:11 UhrSpritpreise in Deutschland auf Neunjahreshoch - Diesel nähert sich Rekord
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.10.21Cognite unterzeichnet neuen Vertrag mit bp, um einzelne konsolidierte Datenschicht für Bohrtätigkeiten von bp zu liefern
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Cognite Signs New Agreement With bp to Provide Single Consolidated Data Layer for bp’s Well Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21JPMORGAN stuft BP auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09.10.21Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: „Gute Neuigkeiten“ im Ölmarkt?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Trotz Tagesverlusten bleibt ein Wochengewinn
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.10.21Aktien Europa: Verluste - Anleger halten sich vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht zurück
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.10.21JEFFERIES stuft BP auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
05.10.21Aktien Europa Schluss: Kräftige Erholung wird von US-Börsen angefeuert
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte