Signature Bank to Host 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based, full-service commercial bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review results of its 2021 third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Signature Bank’s financial results will be released prior to market open on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank reached $96.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. With $85.6 billion in deposits at second quarter-end 2021, Signature Bank placed 22nd on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits.

Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.