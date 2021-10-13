checkAd

Signature Bank to Host 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 18:35  |  31   |   |   

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based, full-service commercial bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review results of its 2021 third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Signature Bank’s financial results will be released prior to market open on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eric R. Howell will host the conference call. All U.S. participants should dial 866-342-8591 and international callers should dial 203-518-9713 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and reference conference ID SBNYQ321. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived web cast following completion of the call, please visit the Bank’s web site at www.signatureny.com, click on “Investor Information,” "Quarterly Results/Conference Calls" to access the link to the call.

To listen to a telephone replay of the conference call, please dial 800-723-0488 or 402-220-2651 and enter conference ID SBNYQ321. The replay will be available from approximately 12:00 PM ET on October 19, 2021 through 11:59 PM ET on Friday, October 22, 2021.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank reached $96.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. With $85.6 billion in deposits at second quarter-end 2021, Signature Bank placed 22nd on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits.

Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

