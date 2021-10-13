checkAd

Sheldon Razin, Founder of NextGen Healthcare, Issues Statement with Respect to 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 18:36  |  21   |   |   

Sheldon Razin, the founder of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) and its largest shareholder, issued the following statement with respect to the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting held today:

On behalf of the Razin Group, I thank shareholders for their engagement over these past weeks.

As the Company’s founder and largest shareholder, I am proud of the growth and market expansion that the Company has achieved, and wish NextGen Healthcare’s Board of Directors and management team success going forward.

NextGen Healthcare has an outstanding portfolio of products and services that have transformed ambulatory care. With the appointment of the Company’s new CEO, David Sides, and the talented and dedicated team across the organization, I believe NextGen Healthcare is well positioned to build on its market leadership.

Wertpapier


