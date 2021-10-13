Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast

checkAd

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended September 30, 2021. The call and webcast will follow the release of first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Carpenter Technology First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1 412-317-9259

Live and Archived Webcast: ir.carpentertechnology.com

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Media Inquiries:
Heather Beardsley
+1 610-208-2278
hbeardsley@cartech.com 		Investor Inquiries:
The Plunkett Group
Brad Edwards
+1 914-582-4187
brad@theplunkettgroup.com




