Cal-Bay Engages PCAOB Auditing Firm

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021   

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company has engaged a PCAOB auditing firm for the purpose of up-listing the company to a fully reporting status (OTC:QB) on OTC Markets, …

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company has engaged a PCAOB auditing firm for the purpose of up-listing the company to a fully reporting status (OTC:QB) on OTC Markets, with anticipated up-list in early 2022.

Company CEO Luke Joseph made the announcement earlier today and commented "This is the first step in the company's long-term goals of being financially transparent for the financial and investment communities. With the rapid growth in the NFT space, it would not be unreasonable to assume the company could further up-list to the NASDAQ exchange within the next year."

Cal-Bay recently announced the upcoming launch of the new CBNFT website which will showcase both following and support of company projects, along with the incubation and collaboration portal for the new projects, including the non-profit such as www.KB24.com, and philanthropic projects. The new website www.cbnft.io is expected to launch on or before October 20th alongside the company's current website www.cbyintl.com

As previously announced, Cal-Bay is also launching a secure ERC-20 wallet proprietary system to manage the company's wallets, NFT's and secure connections with NFT platforms, such as https://opensea.io/ and other leading NFT platforms. The long-term plan for CBNFT.io is to also include a platform to exchange, sell and buy NFT's and NFT supported products.

About Cal-Bay International.

A Publicly traded holding company for Innovative Technologies, Digital Assets, and creating a Philanthropic Foundation through digital asset technologies to support causes in the US and worldwide.

www.cbyintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Cal-Bay, CBYI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Cal-Bay International Inc.

