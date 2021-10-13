Bloom U.S. Income & Growth Fund Announces Cancellation of Reinvestment for October Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom U.S. Income & Growth Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: BUA.UN) announced today that it will not reinvest Class A distribution proceeds into Class A units of the Fund, as governed by the Fund’s Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”), for the October 29, 2021 record date.



Bloom Investment Counsel, Inc. (the Manager of the Fund) announced on October 7, 2021 that the Fund will terminate and the Class A units of the Fund will be delisted on November 8, 2021 (the “Termination Date”). The Termination Date is prior to the October distribution reinvestment date of November 15, 2021, and therefore the October distribution for all Class A unitholders, including DRIP members, will be paid in cash on November 15, 2021.