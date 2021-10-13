Bloom U.S. Income & Growth Fund Announces Cancellation of Reinvestment for October Distribution

checkAd

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom U.S. Income & Growth Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: BUA.UN) announced today that it will not reinvest Class A distribution proceeds into Class A units of the Fund, as governed by the Fund’s Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”), for the October 29, 2021 record date.

Bloom Investment Counsel, Inc. (the Manager of the Fund) announced on October 7, 2021 that the Fund will terminate and the Class A units of the Fund will be delisted on November 8, 2021 (the “Termination Date”). The Termination Date is prior to the October distribution reinvestment date of November 15, 2021, and therefore the October distribution for all Class A unitholders, including DRIP members, will be paid in cash on November 15, 2021.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca

Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the Fund’s publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.





