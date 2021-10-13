Tim McMullen Joins CynergisTek as Chief Operating Officer

McMullen was most recently president of provider solutions at EMIDS Technology, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions to the healthcare industry, serving payers, providers, life sciences, and technology firms. “I am excited to join the CynergisTek team. What I found most compelling was the team’s undisputed reputation in the healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit space, and their recent leadership position providing Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) to defense contractors,” said Tim McMullen. In his new role at CynergisTek, McMullen will direct all client-facing departments, including service delivery, project management office, and sales and marketing. McMullen brings a combination of extensive sales experience, operations improvement, building new lines of business, and channel partner expertise to help lead the company in its next phase of growth.

“Tim intimately understands our highly regulated client base, including healthcare in a way that few executives can hope to, and he’s got a proven track record of maximizing value for clients, employees, and company stakeholders,” said Mac McMillan, CEO and President at CynergisTek. “He’s joining an already thriving, energetic team at the perfect time to spearhead and execute our strategy to drive the business forward and continue our mission of being a true partner by providing services, solutions, and advisory support to help our clients build resilience into their programs.”

In connection with his appointment, the Company and Tim McMullen entered into an employment agreement. CynergisTek will provide additional information regarding McMullen’s appointment in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.