checkAd

Tim McMullen Joins CynergisTek as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 19:00  |  18   |   |   

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announces the appointment of healthcare veteran, Tim McMullen, to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

McMullen was most recently president of provider solutions at EMIDS Technology, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions to the healthcare industry, serving payers, providers, life sciences, and technology firms. “I am excited to join the CynergisTek team. What I found most compelling was the team’s undisputed reputation in the healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit space, and their recent leadership position providing Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) to defense contractors,” said Tim McMullen. In his new role at CynergisTek, McMullen will direct all client-facing departments, including service delivery, project management office, and sales and marketing. McMullen brings a combination of extensive sales experience, operations improvement, building new lines of business, and channel partner expertise to help lead the company in its next phase of growth.

“Tim intimately understands our highly regulated client base, including healthcare in a way that few executives can hope to, and he’s got a proven track record of maximizing value for clients, employees, and company stakeholders,” said Mac McMillan, CEO and President at CynergisTek. “He’s joining an already thriving, energetic team at the perfect time to spearhead and execute our strategy to drive the business forward and continue our mission of being a true partner by providing services, solutions, and advisory support to help our clients build resilience into their programs.”

In connection with his appointment, the Company and Tim McMullen entered into an employment agreement. CynergisTek will provide additional information regarding McMullen’s appointment in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tim McMullen Joins CynergisTek as Chief Operating Officer CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announces the appointment of healthcare veteran, Tim McMullen, to the position of Chief Operating Officer. McMullen was most recently …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...