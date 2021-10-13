checkAd

Hexatronic signs contract in Germany to a value of 9 MEUR

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360

Press Release October 13, 2021

Hexatronic GmbH (“Hexatronic”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has signed a Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) contract with an existing customer on the German market amounting to a total order value of approximately 9 MEUR. The contract covers the Hexatronic passive fiber optic material including microducts and network products. The material will be delivered during a period of 18 months.

The contract follows two smaller orders received from the same customer approximately two years ago.

CEO comment
This is the second larger contract in Germany in October and we are very pleased that an existing customer again has chosen Hexatronic as partner for such an important project, says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

Gothenburg, October 13, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7pm CET on October 13, 2021.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Austria, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/en.

Attachment





