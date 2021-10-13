checkAd

Monterey Bay Football Club Announces 1st Capital Bank as Official Bank and VIP Lounge Naming Rights Partner

VIP Lounge at Cardinale Stadium to be formally called 1st Capital Bank Lounge

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bank (OTC Pink: FISB) announced its business partnership alliance with Monterey Bay Football Club (MBFC) as its Official Bank and VIP Lounge Naming Rights Partner. The newly named 1st Capital Bank Lounge is located in the new Cardinale Stadium on the campus of California State University Monterey Bay. It is the home of the new USL team, The Union.

“We are excited to partner with the Monterey Bay Football Club. The 1st Capital Bank Lounge at Cardinale stadium will provide an unforgettable VIP experience for many matchdays to come,” said 1st Capital Bank, CEO, Sam Jimenez.

As a part of the partnership, 1st Capital Bank will be identified as the Official Bank of Monterey Bay F.C. in all promotional materials and will receive increased exposure on match days through in-stadium signage, digital banners, and social media presence. 

“Becoming the team’s first-ever official banking partner is both an honor and a privilege for 1st Capital Bank,” said 1st Capital Bank President, Jon D. Ditlevsen. “We are looking forward to our partnership with the Monterey Bay Football Club.”

“We are truly thrilled to announce 1st Capital Bank as our Official Bank and recognize them as the naming rights partner for our VIP Lounge,” said Mike DiGiulio, Monterey Bay F.C. President. “We believe it’s essential to partner with corporations that share our desire to be deeply embedded in our community. 1st Capital Bank captures the essence of what it means to be a true servant to its community and we’re excited to welcome it to our family.”

About 1st Capital Bank
The bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust treasury management services. The bank operates full service offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. The bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender | SBA Preferred Lender | www.1stcapital.bank

About Monterey Bay F.C.
On February 1, 2021, the United Soccer League (USL) announced Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) joined USL Championship for the 2022 season. The club will play on the campus of California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) and is privately investing millions to upgrade the existing facilities of what is now known as Cardinale Stadium, to bring the venue’s capacity to 6,000. Monterey Bay F.C. is led by Owner and Chairman Ray Beshoff, who alongside a dedicated group of local investors, revealed the club’s official crest and colors in July 2021; a crest that was designed by and for the regional community. The club’s soccer operations is led by two-time MLS Coach of the Year Frank Yallop who will serve as Sporting Director and Head Coach for the club, and Assistant Coach Ramiro Corrales, who is from Salinas. Learn more about Monterey Bay F.C. at MontereyBayFC.com.

For Press Inquiries:
David A. Szafranski
dave.szafranski@1stcapitalbank.com
408.315.0754





