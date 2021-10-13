checkAd

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces decision to apply for re-domiciliation associated with changed articles of association and new composition of management committee upon effectiveness of registration

13 October 2021, Road Town, Tortola, BVI I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. (“EPH” or the “Company”) has significantly increased the total value of its investment properties in recent years, with about two-thirds now located in Europe. The renaming of the Company in June 2020 was not only a major symbolic step but also a commitment to further expand the European asset portfolio. Hence, moving EPH’s registered seat to a European country is only a natural progression.

Today, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board of Directors”) decided to initiate re-domiciliation only (without being liquidated and newly established) of EPH to Cyprus where due to its organisational structure – its sub-holdings for most of its geographically dispersed assets – EPH already since many years has an operational presence. The Company will continue to operate as a public company limited by shares in the Republic of Cyprus and as such shall cease to act as company in the British Virgin Islands. The shares of the Company remain listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange. Since the Company will not be liquidated and newly established, the Company's liabilities to third parties remain unaffected and the Company continues to properly fulfil its obligations.

Based on the decision of the Board of Directors, the Company will apply for residency in Cyprus. Subject to approval and discretion of the Cypriot authorities, re-domiciliation is expected to take place early next year. Upon receipt of the temporary certificate (the “Temporary Certificate”) which is the date of continuation in Cyprus we will inform you upon effectiveness of the taken decisions.

With the upcoming change in jurisdiction, the Board of Directors shall adopt new articles of association of the Company and recomposed its management committee (the “New Management Committee”) both becoming effective with receipt of the Temporary Certificate.

The New Management Committee will continue with three members of the current management committee – Olga Melnikova, Annamaria Vassiliades and Vera Christodoulou – but the Board of Directors approved resignation of Hans Messmer and Alexander Nikolaev and approved appointment of Marios Phedonos and Christina Spyrou-Katras.

Christina Spyrou-Katras today is the managing director of Redhill Investment Ltd., a subsidiary of EPH, and since a long- time trusted representative of the Company in Cyprus. In addition, she is director at Valartis International Ltd., the external asset manager of the Company. She has over 20 years of professional experience in client relations and administrations, worked in various management positions for Anglo Irish Bank and Pennone & Partners. She holds a Computer Programming Degree from Centennial College in Toronto, Canada.

Marios Phedonos is an Audit Director managing all stages of financial audits for Intertaxaudit in Cyprus. He has more than 14 years of professional experience in audit services, continuously developed his academic and professional qualifications. He holds a degree in Accounting from the European University Cyprus as well as an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification and admitted as a Fellow of the Association (FCCA).

The Board of Directors would like to thank Hans Messmer and Alexander Nikolaev for their services and welcome Christina Spyrou-Katras and Marios Phedonos on the New Management Committee.

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange which holds an extensive property portfolio with a total value of around EUR 1.5 billion. As part of its geographical diversification and strategic intentions to stablise values and cash flows, the company currently invests exclusively in Central Europe. EPH is managed by Valartis Group AG and its subsidiaries. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

