checkAd

Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 19:07  |  25   |   |   

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', acquires an operational, user-focused crypto mining ecosystem.Marketing Worldwide Corporation is announcing the acquisition of a …

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', acquires an operational, user-focused crypto mining ecosystem.

Marketing Worldwide Corporation is announcing the acquisition of a fully-operational crypto currency mining platform and ecosystem. The crypto mining platform is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marketing Worldwide Corporation, and is expected to create a recurring revenue stream for the Company.

The mining platform is preparing to enter the "external testing and revisions" stage with the Company's design & development team, and is expected to be ready for live trials and testing within the upcoming weeks. The Company has provided a progress graphic for the official launch plan:

Foto: Accesswire

User-Focused, Research Based Platform Decisions:

Through extensive interviewing, research, client testimonials from established platforms and reading help-forums & social networking sites, it was abundantly clear to management that the biggest deterrent for users not mining cryptocurrency is the perceived complexity of the mining process. It was discovered that potential users who aren't taking advantage of this technology are simply overwhelmed with the steps that current leading companies offer.

"There is a clear gap between the people that know how to mine cryptocurrency, and the people that don't. If you were to ask anyone if they were interested in making a passive income, they would undoubtedly say yes. So why are there only a select group of people who are taking advantage of the best possible opportunity of this generation?" said MWWC CEO, Jason Schlenk.

Through our research process, it has been identified that in every demographic there are multiple levels of users who have varying skills and financial motivations. We are able to break these groups into three simple categories: ‘Casual Passive', ‘Intermediate Users', ‘Advanced Miners'. While maintaining the simplicity of the platform, users with larger processors or mining stations will be able to utilize the software as well, and earn additional income as a pool contributor or hash rate provider.

"The Company has identified one primary sociological [group] that is interested in a passive income; however, for many reasons have never started the mining process. This user group consists of the ‘busy professional' with ‘some' investment knowledge. They understand the value of a passive income, and like the idea of Mining, yet can never find the time to ‘learn the how to's'. Approximately 62% of this group are either actively trading, or have an account with self-directed trading brokers such as Robinhood and were drawn to it for the platform's simplicity."

Seite 1 von 4
Marketing Worldwide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', acquires an operational, user-focused crypto mining ecosystem.Marketing Worldwide Corporation is announcing the acquisition of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Harness The Power To Change Your Life; Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December ...
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2021 and ...
Electrovaya Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. for Lithium Battery ...
Tribal Rides International, Inc. Announces that it has Engaged Investor Relations and ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Jackpot Digital’s Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Marketing Worldwide Corporation Provides Shareholder Update
Accesswire | Analysen