Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', acquires an operational, user-focused crypto mining ecosystem.Marketing Worldwide Corporation is announcing the acquisition of a …

Marketing Worldwide Corporation is announcing the acquisition of a fully-operational crypto currency mining platform and ecosystem. The crypto mining platform is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marketing Worldwide Corporation, and is expected to create a recurring revenue stream for the Company.

The mining platform is preparing to enter the "external testing and revisions" stage with the Company's design & development team, and is expected to be ready for live trials and testing within the upcoming weeks. The Company has provided a progress graphic for the official launch plan:

Foto: Accesswire

User-Focused, Research Based Platform Decisions:

Through extensive interviewing, research, client testimonials from established platforms and reading help-forums & social networking sites, it was abundantly clear to management that the biggest deterrent for users not mining cryptocurrency is the perceived complexity of the mining process. It was discovered that potential users who aren't taking advantage of this technology are simply overwhelmed with the steps that current leading companies offer.

"There is a clear gap between the people that know how to mine cryptocurrency, and the people that don't. If you were to ask anyone if they were interested in making a passive income, they would undoubtedly say yes. So why are there only a select group of people who are taking advantage of the best possible opportunity of this generation?" said MWWC CEO, Jason Schlenk.

Through our research process, it has been identified that in every demographic there are multiple levels of users who have varying skills and financial motivations. We are able to break these groups into three simple categories: ‘Casual Passive', ‘Intermediate Users', ‘Advanced Miners'. While maintaining the simplicity of the platform, users with larger processors or mining stations will be able to utilize the software as well, and earn additional income as a pool contributor or hash rate provider.

"The Company has identified one primary sociological [group] that is interested in a passive income; however, for many reasons have never started the mining process. This user group consists of the ‘busy professional' with ‘some' investment knowledge. They understand the value of a passive income, and like the idea of Mining, yet can never find the time to ‘learn the how to's'. Approximately 62% of this group are either actively trading, or have an account with self-directed trading brokers such as Robinhood and were drawn to it for the platform's simplicity."