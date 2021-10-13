WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report its third quarter earnings at the end of business Thursday, October 21, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Friday, October 22, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857 and using conference ID #6366609.



A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT on October 22, 2021 through November 2, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID #6366609.