Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc., (Nasdaq: LWAY), a leading supplier of cultured dairy products known as kefir and organic kefir, announced today that Lifeway Foods President and CEO, Julie Smolyansky, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the “Female Executive of the Year – Consumer Products – 11 to 2,500 Employees” category in the 18 th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Executive Awards Judging Committee praised Smolyansky’s work growing, evolving and navigating the company through a global pandemic, while continuing to support the communities around her. They also applauded her focus, determination and compassion as a leader, highlighting her success that started when she became CEO of Lifeway Foods in 2002 at the age of 27, making her the youngest female CEO of a publicly held firm at the time.

Under her leadership, Lifeway Foods has experienced consistent and impressive growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic Lifeway’s revenue growth surged 16.6% in the second quarter of 2021, marking its seventh consecutive quarter-over-quarter increase. Recently, Lifeway announced the certain asset acquisition of privately held, California-based probiotic drinkable yogurt brand GlenOaks Farms, Inc., and launched its new plant-based Lifeway Oat line, expanding its portfolio of probiotic beverages beyond their best-selling kefir to include a dairy-free, certified vegan option.

“I am honored to receive a Stevie in the Female Executive of the Year category,” said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. “Women bring compassion and gut intuition to the workplace in ways that improve company performance and the overall environment, which is especially important in times of uncertainty and crisis. I am humbled to know my team feels so positively about my leadership, and I share this award with our entire organization and all the communities we serve across the world in the spirit of improving wellness.”