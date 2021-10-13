checkAd

MDxHealth files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 19:30  |  67   |   |   

                                NEWS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION
13 OCTOBER 2021, 19:30 CET

MDxHealth files Registration Statement for
Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – October 13, 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced that the Company has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (representing ordinary shares of the Company) ("ADSs"), which are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the United States. The number of ADSs to be offered and the timing and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the abovementioned registration statement.

MDxHealth's ordinary shares are currently listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "MDXH". An application has been made to list the ADSs on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "MDXH".

Piper Sandler is acting as lead book-running manager, Oppenheimer is acting as co-lead book-running manager, BTIG is acting as a lead manager, and KBC Securities USA is acting as a co-manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The ADSs may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or publication of an offering prospectus under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities, if at all, will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and the European Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), as relevant.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MDxHealth files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States                                 NEWS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION13 OCTOBER 2021, 19:30 CET MDxHealth files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – October 13, 2021 – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
good natured Products Inc. Announces $50 Million Financing and Commercial Agreement with US Food ...
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
WSGF – Vaycaychella Streamlines Onboarding New Vaycaychella App Users
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...