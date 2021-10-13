MDxHealth files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – October 13, 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced that the Company has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (representing ordinary shares of the Company) ("ADSs"), which are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the United States. The number of ADSs to be offered and the timing and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the abovementioned registration statement.

MDxHealth's ordinary shares are currently listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "MDXH". An application has been made to list the ADSs on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "MDXH".

Piper Sandler is acting as lead book-running manager, Oppenheimer is acting as co-lead book-running manager, BTIG is acting as a lead manager, and KBC Securities USA is acting as a co-manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The ADSs may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or publication of an offering prospectus under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities, if at all, will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and the European Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), as relevant.