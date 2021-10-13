checkAd

RPA Proves itself as Rocket Fuel for MSPs ElectroNeek Reports Record 750% Growth of Revenue from Managed Service Providers

13.10.2021, 19:46   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a shift to providing RPA solutions and business support to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in 2020, ElectroNeek's MSP-focused revenue increased by 750% in the past 12 months.

ElectroNeek Logo

Through RPA tools such as Studio Pro, Bot Runner, and SaaS Orchestrator, ElectroNeek's focus on empowering MSPs resulted in exponential growth in revenue, with Q3 doubling the efforts of the first half of the year. Revenue from sales to MSPs increased by 750%, and ElectroNeek's MSP customer base increased by 2.5 times compared to the end of Q3 2020. Our innovative product ecosystem, MSP-focused services, and subscription-friendly business model allows MSPs to have control over pricing for end-clients with flexible terms that aid partners in winning new segments and beating old-fashioned RPA platforms partners.

ElectroNeek's network of MSP partners continues to grow, and now includes partners globally. By leveraging the ElectroNeek ecosystem, our MSP partners have evolved their service offerings to provide RPA services for not just small- and medium-sized clients, but enterprise as well.

"ElectroNeek's shift towards a focus on MSPs and their clients started in the fourth quarter last year. To best serve our clients, this transformation demanded that we grow our products and business processes. The result was closing all product gaps with our Summer '21 release, along with evolving our business framework to accommodate a MSP-focused business model. With these accomplishments, our team delivered outstanding results.

The revenue growth from our target audience of entrepreneurs that provide RPA services to end-clients increased by 750% through Oct. 1, 2021, from the end of Q3 2020. The successes of our teams throughout the year so far has equipped us with the ability to fulfill our new sales plans in Q4."

Sergey Yudovskiy, Co-founder & CEO, ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek's MSP-oriented RPA ecosystem

At ElectroNeek, we help MSPs drive high profits by providing a robust lineup of products, joint business and technical efforts with partners, and free bot licenses. ElectroNeek's focus to help MSPs succeed delivers a clear vision for innovation in the RPA industry: the ease of development and deployment of RPA solutions.

ElectroNeek's ecosystem continues to evolve to meet the demands and needs of our MSP partners. Our support teams understand the complexity of our partner's RPA solutions and business models; ElectroNeek partners serve a wide audience of end-clients — from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises in a variety of industries — and the ElectroNeek ecosystem empowers them to deliver the best RPA solution for each end-client.

About ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek is the top RPA vendor for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with offices in North America, India, Europe, and Latin America. More than 500 customers and partners trust ElectroNeek worldwide to deliver hyper-automation solutions and support.

ElectroNeek is the preferred RPA vendor for many globally recognized and leading regional MSPs, such as BDO, HLB, and Compasso, and enterprise clients such as Electrolux, Epiroc, Sage, and 7-Eleven.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638995/ElectroNeek_Logo.jpg

 




