checkAd

Graphite Sales to Surpass US$ 50 Bn by 2031; Synthetic Graphite to Remain Top-Choice among Key Players

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 20:00  |  38   |   |   

Graphite Application in Batteries and Electrodes Rises to Grow by 9.1% through 2031

Fact.MR's extensive study on graphite market offers unbiased analysis of factors enabling growth in the market through 2031. This report sheds light on key aspects such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are expected to shape growth opportunities for the market players.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Fact.MR, the global graphite market will surpass US$ 21 Bn through 2021. The market is forecast to register growth at 8.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

FactMR Logo

Increasing use of graphite in the production of lithium-ion batteries will improve its demand over the coming years. Demand for electric vehicles batteries also will result in higher adoption of graphite in the production of electrodes and refractories & foundries. This will create attractive prospects for sales in the market through the course of the assessment period.

Investment towards integration of advanced technologies that support electric vehicle manufacturing will give impetus to the market. Despite exponential growth in electric vehicle sales, demand in the graphite market plummeted to an extent as COVID-19 outbreak resulted in supply chain disruption and suspended automotive production.

With global shutdown and disruption of export-import activities, sales of graphite declined in the FQ-20. Nevertheless, the market is expected to witness rapid recovery owing to the greenfield and brownfield investments within automotive, manufacturing, and other end-use industries.

As per Fact.MR, increasing application of graphite in the production of electrodes and refractories will spur the sales. The electrodes and refractories segment will register impressive growth at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Besides this, graphite application in the production of steel is accelerating. Rising use of graphite in steel moulding for casting ware and to cover foundry facings will boost growth opportunities in the market. As per Fact.MR, over 65% of the graphite sales are expected to be contributed by steel production, refractories & foundries, friction products, and recarburizers.

 "Increasing need for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation facilities have created opportunities for the graphite market growth. In order to gain competitive edge, leading players are investing heavily in developing sustainable synthetic graphite. This is expected to help in growth of the market in the coming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Graphite Sales to Surpass US$ 50 Bn by 2031; Synthetic Graphite to Remain Top-Choice among Key Players Graphite Application in Batteries and Electrodes Rises to Grow by 9.1% through 2031 Fact.MR's extensive study on graphite market offers unbiased analysis of factors enabling growth in the market through 2031. This report sheds light on key aspects …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Realty ONE Group Leaders Gather In Nashville For Coaching And Networking While Raising More Than ...
Cambridge Quantum Releases World's First Quantum Natural Language Processing Toolkit and Library
TricorBraun To Acquire Vetroelite
PSI Talent Management Acquires OPRA Psychology Group
Automotive Scissor Lift Market to Reach $386.3 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Elkem launches global climate roadmap: Reducing emissions towards net zero while growing supplies to the green transition
SOPHiA GENETICS offers new genomic application for a deeper investigation of Mendelian diseases
Insufflation Devices Market Size Worth $3.76 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Marine Online Launches Global Seafarer Salary Index and Crewing Despatch Services
Cloud4C announces appointment of Debdeep Sengupta, previous MD of SAP India as President and Chief ...
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI