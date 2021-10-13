checkAd

Globalization Partners Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 20:04  |  26   |   |   

Nicole Sahin, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Globalization Partners' Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Nicole Sahin, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder, Globalization Partners

Goldman Sachs selected Sahin as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Sahin invented the trillion dollar-plus Employer of Record (EOR) industry in 2012 when she founded Globalization Partners to enable companies to hire the best talent anywhere in the world without having to figure out all the complex legal, HR and tax issues typically associated with hiring global remote team members.

Sahin's mission is to democratize access to opportunity for everyone, everywhere, which Globalization Partners is achieving with its global employment platform that provides unmatched technology and support that enables customers to hire talent anywhere they find it, quickly, securely, and easily. As the world's largest and most established fully compliant platform, Globalization Partners has seen the demand for its solution skyrocket. The company will reach $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue by the end of this year.

Sahin also works with several charitable organizations to bring education, basic income, job opportunities and clean water to people in underserved communities in the US, Latin America, in Africa, India, which supports people who don't already have access to the digital economy.  

"I am honored to receive this award on behalf of Globalization Partners as we further our vision for a more inclusive and ethical global economy, where anyone, anywhere, can achieve their full potential – and companies also have the ability to reach their full potential, by hiring the best talent wherever they can find it," said Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder of Globalization Partners. "This recognition is a testament toward the progress our team has made in strengthening the global workforce and unlocking new markets and talent pools for our customers. It also demonstrates Globalization Partners' commitment to changing the way the world works via global compliance, intuitive technology, tailored expertise and ethical management principles."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Nicole Sahin as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Globalization Partners

Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly, and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Media Contact:
Karen Pantinas
Globalization Partners
kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659518/Sahin300dpi_078.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723356/Globalization_Partners_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Globalization Partners Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship Nicole Sahin, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Goldman Sachs is recognizing Globalization Partners' Chief Executive Officer and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Realty ONE Group Leaders Gather In Nashville For Coaching And Networking While Raising More Than ...
Cambridge Quantum Releases World's First Quantum Natural Language Processing Toolkit and Library
TricorBraun To Acquire Vetroelite
PSI Talent Management Acquires OPRA Psychology Group
Automotive Scissor Lift Market to Reach $386.3 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Elkem launches global climate roadmap: Reducing emissions towards net zero while growing supplies to the green transition
SOPHiA GENETICS offers new genomic application for a deeper investigation of Mendelian diseases
Insufflation Devices Market Size Worth $3.76 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Marine Online Launches Global Seafarer Salary Index and Crewing Despatch Services
Cloud4C announces appointment of Debdeep Sengupta, previous MD of SAP India as President and Chief ...
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI