Slam Completes Gold Diamond Drilling Program

Multiple Gold Veins Drilled. Visible Gold Reported.

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Companyon TSXV: SXL) is pleased to announce it has completed a diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Menneval gold project located in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick, Canada. A total of 21 holes were drilled for a total program of 1222 m. The first 10 holes were reported September 19, 2021. Since then, SLAM has drilled an additional 503 m in 11 holes numbered BG21-19 to BG21-28.

A total of 10 holes BG21-09-BG21-12 and holes BG21-23 to BG21-28 were drilled to test vein No. 18 where the Company reported visible gold with assay results grading up to 3,955 g/t gold over 0.10 m thick from trench samples as reported by the Company on  December 03, 2020. Hole BG21-19 tested part of the vein swarm associated with the No. 22 vein. Holes BG21-20 to BG21-22 tested the No. 2 vein. All 10 of the holes on vein No. 18 intersected quartz veins with visible gold noted in 3 holes.

Logging and sampling are in progress. To date 231 samples sawn from holes BG21-09 to BG21-17 have been submitted to the lab. Core logging and sampling continues on holes BG21-18 to BB21-28. For additional information and maps visit Menneval Gold Project   or call Mike Taylor 506-623-8960.

The Menneval Project: The Menneval Gold project is SLAM’s flagship project, the Company intends to focus on testing the strike and depth extent of the swarm of new gold veins discovered in 2020. The expanded property is comprised of 572 mineral claim units covering 12,390 hectares located in northwestern New Brunswick. The Company holds a 100% interest in these claims with the exception of 4 claim units covering 105 hectares that are subject to a 1.5% NSR. The Company can buy down 0.5% of the NSR for $500,000 and it has the right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd:

SLAM is a project-generating resource company focused on is its flagship Menneval Gold project where the 2021 trenching program is underway. The Company intends to conduct preliminary prospecting and geochemistry on the Gold Brook, Birch Lake gold, Wilson gold and Ramsay gold projects in the vicinity of the Puma Exploration Ltd. gold discovery at Williams Brook on the Millstream Break. SLAM also expects to conduct preliminary programs on the Jake Lee, Mount Victor and other gold properties on the flanks of the Sawyer Brook and Wheaton Bay faults in the vicinity of Galway’s Clarence stream gold deposit. SLAM owns the Reserve Creek, Opikeigen and Miminiska gold projects in Ontario and the Mount Uniacke gold project in Nova Scotia. The Company owns a portfolio of base metal properties in the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) that is subject to an option agreement. SLAM holds NSR royalties on the Superjack, Nash Creek and Coulee zinc‐lead‐copper‐silver properties in the BMC.

