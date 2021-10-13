checkAd

Fyber N.V.: Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Fyber N.V. to be held on 28 October 2021

13.10.2021

Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
of Fyber N.V. to be held on 28 October 2021

 

Fyber N.V. (the Company) invites its shareholders to its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) to be held at the offices of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Leidseplein 29 1017 PS Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on 28 October 2021, at 4pm CEST. The language of the meeting shall be English.

The agenda items of the EGM will be as follows:


Agenda

1) Opening and announcements

2) Conversion

(a) Proposal to convert Fyber N.V. from a public limited liability company (in Dutch: naamloze vennootschap) into a private limited liability company (in Dutch: besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid), amend the articles of association of Fyber N.V. accordingly and authorize each member of the management board and also each lawyer, deputy civil law notary and employee of Greenberg Traurig, LLP (Amsterdam office) severally, to have the deed of conversion and amendment to the articles of association of Fyber N.V. executed (vote)

(b) Proposal to accept the resignation of all supervisory board members (being Mr. T. Malak, Mr. A.A. Metre, Mr. F.J. Rios, Mr. K. Sehnaoui and Mr. Y. Safrai) of the Company (vote)

(c) Proposal to grant discharge to all supervisory board members as mentioned above under 2b) (vote)

(d) Proposal to appoint Mr. J.B. Garrison as management board member with the title CEO (vote)

(e) Proposal to accept the resignation of Mr. Z. Elul and Mr. Y. Zaltsman as management board members of the Company (vote)

(f) Proposal to grant discharge to the management board members as mentioned above under 2e) (vote)

3) Any other business and close of the meeting


***

Meeting documents

