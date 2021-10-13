Arcimoto Releases Q3 2021 Stakeholder Update

CEO and Founder Mark Frohnmayer discusses Q3 progress, including record vehicle deliveries, Arcimoto's expanding rental market, the new Flatbed, the progress of the ATVM loan application, and the launch of the Ride Of The Arconauts, an ongoing roadshow designed to introduce the Arcimoto family of rightsized EVs to the world.

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, released its Q3 Stakeholder Update , in which CEO and Founder Mark Frohnmayer discusses record vehicle deliveries, Arcimoto's expanding rental market, the new Flatbed, the progress of the ATVM loan application, and the launch of the Ride Of The Arconauts , an ongoing roadshow designed to introduce the Arcimoto family of rightsized EVs to the world.