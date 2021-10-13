DGAP-News STEICO SE: New records for revenues, earnings and profitability
New records for revenues, earnings and profitability
Feldkirchen (Munich), 13. October 2021 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) published its interim report on Q3 2021 today.
9-month development
|KPI
|9M 2021
|9M 2020
|Revenues
|288.6 €m
|227.2 €m
|Total operating revenue (TOR)
|290.0 €m
|222.3 €m
|EBITDA
|65.4 €m
|41.5 €m
|EBITDA margin as a percentage of TOR
|22.6 %
|18.7 %
|EBIT
|50.1 €m
|24.5 €m
|EBIT margin as a percentage of TOR
|17.3 %
|11.0 %
|Net income for the period
|35.2 €m
|16.8 €m
|
Equity ratio in %
(30.09.2021 compared to 31.12.2020)
|53.4 %
|53.0 %
The high demand for ecological STEICO insulation materials and construction products is continuing and has led to new record-breaking revenues and earnings.
9-month revenues were up 27.0 % year-on-year at € 288.6 million. EBIT in the first nine months rose by 104.9 % to € 50.1 million, while net income for the first nine months lifted by 109.6% to € 35.2 million.
