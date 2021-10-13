New records for revenues, earnings and profitability

STEICO SE: New records for revenues, earnings and profitability 13.10.2021

Feldkirchen (Munich), 13. October 2021 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) published its interim report on Q3 2021 today.

9-month development

KPI 9M 2021 9M 2020 Revenues 288.6 €m 227.2 €m Total operating revenue (TOR) 290.0 €m 222.3 €m EBITDA 65.4 €m 41.5 €m EBITDA margin as a percentage of TOR 22.6 % 18.7 % EBIT 50.1 €m 24.5 €m EBIT margin as a percentage of TOR 17.3 % 11.0 % Net income for the period 35.2 €m 16.8 €m Equity ratio in %

(30.09.2021 compared to 31.12.2020) 53.4 % 53.0 %

The high demand for ecological STEICO insulation materials and construction products is continuing and has led to new record-breaking revenues and earnings.

9-month revenues were up 27.0 % year-on-year at € 288.6 million. EBIT in the first nine months rose by 104.9 % to € 50.1 million, while net income for the first nine months lifted by 109.6% to € 35.2 million.