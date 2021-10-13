checkAd

WEED, Inc. (OTC:BUDZ) Creates HEMP BioSciences Inc. to Invest, Research, Cultivate and Develop New Strains & Commercial Products in the "Cannabinoids" Sector

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / WEED, Inc. (OTCQB:BUDZ) ("WEED" or the "Company"), a cannabis and hemp bioresearch company based in the USA, announced today that WEED's CEO, Glenn E. Martin has completed the formation of HEMP …

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / WEED, Inc. (OTCQB:BUDZ) ("WEED" or the "Company"), a cannabis and hemp bioresearch company based in the USA, announced today that WEED's CEO, Glenn E. Martin has completed the formation of HEMP BioSciences Inc., as an Arizona corporation wholly owned by its parent WEED, Inc.

"Thanks to the Company's extensive R&D history in cannabis and hemp markets globally, we believe WEED is on the verge of another explosive expansion", stated Mr. Martin. The Company is pleased to announce its new Division, which was created to expand its global research & development programs to include hemp, and in particular the cannabinoids, to develop pharma, non-pharma OTC and their derivative product for worldwide distribution in our networks. Currently, WEED Inc. subsidiaries are in Australia, Israel, Hong Kong, and the USA. At the same time, the Company plans to launch an aggressive Arizona hemp program to identify, acquire, cultivate and develop new more powerful CBD, CBN, & CBG strains. Initial grows have exceeded 20% CBD within the THC limits allowed by law.

"As WEED expands horizons, WEED is in the process of forming the WEED ‘Social Equity Advisory Council'. WEED looks to create and instill the rights of Equality for ALL: Diversity = Equality / Equality = Diversity. All indications are that there may never be a better time to go ‘all-in' on the future of Cannabis and Hemp markets, globally," said Glenn E. Martin, CEO of WEED, Inc. More to come…

WEED, Inc.'s Subsidiaries

WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. "After over 2 years of putting human clinical trials and product development on hold due to COVID, WEED Israel is poised and anxious to build out our global brands in both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical categories, starting with women's health and veterans' ailments (PTSD) to healthy green alternative medicines" stated Elliot Kwestel, Managing Director of WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. based outside Jerusalem. Kwestel further commented, "WEED Israel looks to enrich and expand our clinical trials with both THC and Cannabinoid studies to promote healthy living for generations to come."

WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia (C.I.A.), our Australian non-profit arm, based in Queensland on the Gold Coast. Managing Director Patrick Brodnik stated, "With the new rules out governing cannabis & hemp in Australia and the announcement on 1st of February 2021 to allow over-the-counter CBD medicines in pharmacies, timing is perfect to begin our clinical trials in Israel and bring new curative products to market as we close out COVID mandates this year. Managing Director Brodnik continues, "Next year 2022, the future of decriminalizing cannabis and hemp globally will prove to be a giant leap forward for worldwide cannabis legalization."

